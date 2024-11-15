Photo: Taylor Swift suffering from Travis Kelce effect: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly feel safe in each other’s company.

According to an insider close to the songstress, Taylor Swift has become her best version of herself since she became enamoured with Travis Kelce, per Life & Style.

The source went on to address, “With Travis, she doesn’t seem so concerned with what people are or aren’t seeing.”

“It’s refreshing for everyone to witness her being so much more relaxed and authentic,” the source also added.

Weighing on this new energy found in Taylor Swift, the spy branded it as the 'Travis effect.'

“Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too,” the source noted and claimed that the pair is “real deal.”

“Everyone in her life has noticed how different she seems with Travis,” they remarked before signing off from the chat.

For those unversed, the pair sparked dating rumours in September 2023, and soon made it official with their frequent public outings.

The celebrity pair has marked the achievement of several achievements together since they got together and reportedly plan on starting a “liquor” business as well.