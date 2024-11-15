Meghan Markle has ‘alienated' most of America with ‘narcissism'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded narcissists by a Royal commentator.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in the US, are branded widely unpopular in the country.

Royal expert Nile Gardiner says: "Harry and Meghan are viewed as just massive narcissists who spend all the time trashing the Royal Family. Most Americans really admire the Royal Family. The Queen was hugely popular with Americans, and they don't take kindly to attacks on the Royal Family."

Mr Gardiner added: "All these attacks from Harry and Meghan, they've gone down very badly in the United States. They have alienated most Americans."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.