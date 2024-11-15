Linkin Park announces exciting news for music lovers

Linkin Park recently announced an exciting world tour.

The In The End hitmakers took to Instagram and announced a From Zero World Tour.

In a post, the American rock band wrote, “From Zero World Tour 2025. For list of tour dates and on-sale info visit LinkinPark.com. LPU Pre-sales start on Monday, Nov 18 (sic).”

According to the band, they will embark on a 59-date tour next year.

The tour will include a stop at London's iconic Wembley Stadium in June and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in September 2025.

As per the post, the group will perform in arenas and stadiums across the U.S., Latin America and Europe from January to November 2025 after playing a string of re-introductory shows this autumn.

The colossal trek is scheduled to kick off in Mexico City, Mexico, on 31 January and wrap up in Porto Alegre, Brazil on 15 November.

The news comes amidst the Numb hitmaker's new eighth studio album titled From Zero.

The newly released album marks their first album release since the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

The band now consists of new frontwoman Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn and Colin Brittain.