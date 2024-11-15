Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to fans after six Grammy nominations

Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to fans post six Grammy nominations

Taylor Swift took to the stage in Toronto on Thursday, November 14, to thank her fans for their support as she celebrated her six nominations for the 2025 Grammy awards.

Among the nods, the 34-year-old singer earned a spot in the prestigious Album of the Year category for The Tortured Poets Department, marking her historic seventh nomination in this category, and becoming the first woman to achieve this milestone.

According to Daily Mail, the Love Story hitmaker, who has previously won the Album of the Year Grammy four times, shared an emotional moment with the crowd as she reflected on her journey while creating The Tortured Poets Department.

In regards to this, she revealed, “I wrote that album during the Eras Tour while trying to keep it a secret from you guys. It’s truly blown my mind, the way you embraced this album."

Moreover, while expressing gratitude, she continued by saying, “You got this album nominated for six Grammys, and it's unbelievable. Thank you so much."

As per the publication, earlier this year, she announced plans for the album during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys, where she won Best Pop Vocal Album.

Additionally, the You Belong With Me singer wrapped up her U.S. tour dates on November 3 before heading to Canada by reflecting on her successful performances and urging fans to vote in an Instagram post.