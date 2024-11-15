Kate Middleton has reduced Meghan Markle to ‘a roadblock' for Prince William with Harry

 
November 15, 2024

Kate Middleton reportedly views Meghan Markle as nothing more than a roadblock that keeps getting in the way of the heir and spare’s reconciliation attempts, it believed.

This accusation has been brought forward by an inside source that recently sat for a chat with Heat World.

The insider’s comments began by clarifying that while even though “Meghan is all for Harry making peace with his family, but she’s not going to let them sideline her in the process.”

Reportedly, “She’s been very clear that she’s not about to let William, or anyone else, drive a wedge between her and Harry. Any attempt to handle things with just Harry is a no-go.”

This is all because “She feels strongly that she and Harry are a team, and if his family wants to welcome him back but not her, that will be a dealbreaker.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry has been working to get into the Firm's 'good graces; all over again. According to the Daily Mail, "Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates."

"Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates."

