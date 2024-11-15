Taylor Swift achieves the biggest milestone

Taylor Swift, a renowned singer and songwriter, recently got candid and showed her gratitude for her Grammy nominations.

The 43-year-old singer expressed her feelings for securing six Grammy nominations during Thursday night's Eras Tour concert in Toronto.

Last week, it was announced that Swift got six Grammy nominations for her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, including Album of the Year.

The Wildest Dreams hitmaker also got a nomination for her duet with Gracie Abrams.

Taylor, who has won 13 Grammys, made history by becoming the first woman to be nominated for Album of the Year seven times.

Daily Mail reported that the Anti-Hero crooner thanked her 50,000 fans at Rogers Centre for showing love for her album The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April this year, expressing her “emotional” attachment with the album.

Showing her disbelief for getting six nominations for the 2025 Grammys, Swift quipped, “You guys did something so amazing over the course of the last few months. I just mean what you did with embracing The Tortured Poets Department, the album.”

“It's truly blown my mind because it's really emotional for me that this album, I wrote it during the Eras Tour,” she added.

Explaining how secretive she was while making the album and how hard she worked to keep it a "surprise" for her fans, she articulated, “I wrote that album, made that album, all [while] trying to keep it a secret from you guys. And then announced the album, and then we basically were, like, working really hard to secretly put together a new chapter in the Eras Tour of The Tortured Poets Department and we wanted to surprise you with it, and we did.”

Swift called her fans “so wonderful” for “getting into this album” and understanding where she “was coming from with it.”

She further revealed that her fans “made it by far the biggest debut week I've ever had of an album. And you kept that album at number one for nearly four months.”

The August singer also noted, saying, “And the most recent thing that you did, because everything that happens is a direct reflection of the passion that you show, is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys.”

'It's so unbelievable, so thank you,' Swift concluded by thanking her fans.

It is pertinent to mention that the 67th annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.