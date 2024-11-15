Robert Pattinson's new responsibilities completely transformed him: Source

Robert Pattinson, who will soon reprise his role as a superhero in The Batman Part II, has reportedly shifted his priorities.

A source exclusively told Life & Style that the Twilight star, who recently embraced fatherhood earlier this year, “approaches his 40s” differently.

“Rob is finally transforming into the serious, responsible, and reliable guy everybody knew was always in him,” the source told the publication.

They also dished out that Pattinson is also focusing on providing for his family and “taking his responsibility as a breadwinner seriously”.

Moreover, during the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show back in June, the actor revealed himself that he wasn’t staying long in Paris. “I had to get back for the baby,” he said, adding that his daughter is “so cute.”

The actor welcomed his first-born child, a daughter, with partner and British singer Suki Waterhouse in March 2024.

The insider’s tip comes a week after it was announced that Pattinson starrer sci-fi film Mickey 17’s release date has been delayed from January to April 2025.

The much-awaited movie has been helmed by South Korean movie Parasite director Bong Joon.