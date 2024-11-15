SZA admits headlining Glastonbury was a 'tall order'

SZA just reflected on headlining Glastonbury 2024.

During the divisive set, she admitted feeling like she was “falling” as the singer took the stage of the festival on Sunday earlier this summer.

The Saturn singer’s performance was followed by headlining sets from both Dua Lipa and Coldplay; however, she encountered numerous technical and audio difficulties, leading to mixed reviews from critics over her show.

In the beginning minutes, SZA’s mic became really muffled and muddy which led to her becoming almost completely inaudible. Later, her voice quality sounded better, louder and clearer but would occasionally become distorted once in a while.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Snooze hitmaker reflected on feeling really “scared” and “freaked out” by the opportunity of headlining Glastonbury.

“I just felt like nothing I could do would be enough for Glastonbury, no matter what I did… It scared me. I was like, well, I wish I wasn’t doing it, but I couldn’t walk away from it,” she told the outlet.

“It’s such a tall order,” SZA further mentioned, also noting how she was “the second black woman in history” to headline the slot, following Beyoncé’s performance in 2011, and that "no matter what you do here, you will be subject to criticism because of who you are. But that’s life.”