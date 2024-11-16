Photo: Justin Bieber more troubled after welcoming baby with wife Hailey: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly hiding his troubles beneath father duties.

While Robert Pattinson is leaving no stone unturned to become his best version after Suki Waterhouse baby boy, the Baby crooner is battling some hidden stresses, as per the findings of In Touch.

The source began, “Justin hardly ever gets out.”

They also addressed, “Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue.”

“He seems to be more troubled than ever,” the spy insisted.

As fans will know, the singer and his model-entrepreneur wife finally turned a new leaf in their married life after welcoming their baby together on August 23.

Their baby boy was named Jack Blues Bieber, and it was revealed that the 30-year-old singer is “already a great dad.”

The PEOPLE tipster continued, “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant, was the best ever for Justin."

“He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them,” they even stated at the time.