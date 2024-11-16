Jason Kelce performs his new Christmas song on stage

Jason Kelce's new chart-topping Christmas song recently took centre stage at a game between his former team the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

The retired NFL star, 47, joined Mt. Joy Thursday for a special performance on their song Santa Drives An Astrovan from his Philadelphia-themed annual holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party.

A video of the performance at Lincoln Financial Field was shared via a joint Instagram post by the Eagles, the NFL, A Philly Special Christmas, and Mt. Joy on Instagram.

"Jason Kelce joins Mt. Joy to perform Santa Drives an Astro Van," appeared in text over the clip as the former Eagles center stepped out of a car in a pair of gray-blue overalls and waved at cheering fans.

"This goes a long way to help to promote this album, which is going to help a lot of families around this area, around the holidays. So thank you so much for supporting," he said in the video, referring to A Philly Special Christmas Party.

"Lets get ready for this football game and enjoy one last song," he continued, before adding, "Lets go baby!"

In the footage, Kelce can then be seen singing a verse and chorus from the song while the crowd enjoyed themselves.

"Jason Kelce & Mt. Joy collab is everything Philly needed & more," the caption read.

The song is a Christmas-themed reworking of Mt. Joy's ever-popular 2016 debut single Astrovan.