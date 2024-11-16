Zach Bryan clear of 2023 misdemeanour charges

Zach Bryan is off the hook!

The criminal charges made against the American singer in 2023 have officially been closed, as per PEOPLE magazine.

It was reported that on November 14, the Craig County, Oklahoma District Attorney's Office confirmed that Bryan had completed the six-month deferred prosecution agreement.

This understanding was made between the authorities and the Revival singer after his September 2023 arrest due to obstruction of investigation. This case against him has now concluded.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, it read, "He admitted responsibility and followed all of the rules and conditions of probation.”

For the unversed, the 28-year-old musician was arrested after his security guard was pulled over by local authorities for speeding on September 7, 2023.

Bryan was charged of misdemeanour and taken into custody for "interfering with a traffic stop.” He reportedly left his vehicle and ignored the officer’s demand for him to get back inside to which Bryan responded, "I'll go to jail. Let's do it,” claiming that these kinds of situations are the reason why "people do not like police officers.”