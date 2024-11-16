John Mulaney reveals how he and Olivia Munn dealt with 'scary moments' of life

John Mulaney reveals how he and Olivia Munn deal with 'scary moments' of life

John Mulaney has revealed how he and his wife, Olivia Munn, navigated "scary moments" of her cancer journey.

Speaking to E! News on November 14, the comedian and actor shared that they handled everything with humor, proving laughter is the best medicine.

"We've had a really eventful, amazing couple years with a lot of you know, dealing with Olivia's cancer and a lot of tight and scary moments sometimes," John said.

"I don't mean to sound corny, but we've been so tight and had a lot of fun, despite everything," the 42-year-old added.

For those unversed, Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023.

Recalling the moment he learned he would be featured in GQ's Men of the Year for 2024, John said, "We were both thrilled."

"Yeah, she's always in my corner, and she was so excited," the actor told the outlet.

Recently, Olivia shocked her fans by revealing that she "barely knew" John when she got pregnant with their first child in 2021.

"I barely knew him," the 44-year-old actress told GQ. "It wasn’t necessarily ‘We’re going to be married and live together’ or any of that, but it was ‘I will be involved in some way.’"