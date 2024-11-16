Luke Combs recalls performance with Tracy Chapman: 'just amazing'

Luke Combs is still not over his performance with Tracy Chapman at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Despite having an impeccably successful musical career, Combs reached incredible new heights of stardom after releasing his rendition of the Chapman original, Fast Car, in April 2023, the song topped the Billboard’s hot country songs chart, making it the first song, written by a black female, to do so.

The 34-year-old country music icon talks about how performing alongside Chapman, live on the stage of the Grammys, he expressed it was a “totally pinch me” moment in Luke Bryan's new Hulu docuseries: It's All Country.

He said: “It was a crazy, crazy experience. It really was. It was just amazing, just for me as a music fan, just total pinch me," he says in the episode. "I’m really thankful for that song. It’s been a huge part of my life in more ways than one."

“I listened to that record a lot with my dad," the artist recalled of the song that had already scored a Grammy before he was even born.

Combs continued, "It just has been this part of my life since the beginning. I had been playing it on the road a decent amount, and people loved it."

After putting the song on his 2023 album, Gettin’ Old, the Forever After All hitmaker mentioned that he did not intend to release Fast Car as a single, saying, "And then the fans got a hold of it and radio started playing it, even though we weren’t promoting it. Then it just became this kind of unstoppable force."