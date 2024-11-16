Christina Aguilera shocks fans with an unexpected appearance

Christina Aguilera, a renowned actress, singer, and songwriter, recently surprised Sabrina Carpenter in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, Aguilera joined the 25-year-old singer on stage at her Short n’ Sweet tour on Friday, November 15., 2024.

They performed on songs by Aguilera, including Ain’t No Other Man and What a Girl Wants.

The singer of I Turn to You surprised the audience by appearing on stage in a black corset and shorts, showing off her slimmer figure.

She also wore thigh-high silver boots and completed her look with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.

On the other hand, Carpenter donned a black outfit, including black lace capris, Mary Jane shoes, and a shiny black robe.

However, both pop icons wore their long platinum blonde hair in silky curls over their shoulders.

For those unversed, the two famous music artists previously performed together for a 25th anniversary celebration of Aguilera’s self-titled album that she dropped in 1999.

It is pertinent to mention that Carpenter is set to perform two more shows this weekend at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday and Sunday.