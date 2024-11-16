Riley Keough recalls her ‘unique upbringing' due to famous family

Riley Keough has reflected on past and labelled it as a "wonderfully colourful" upbringing.

The 35-year-old actress in a recent interview with Elle U.K. explained that she recently realised how unique her upbringing, citing the reason behind it as people reinforcing it to her that her "life is so crazy".

Riley, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, went on to describe her upbringing, saying, "It wasn't about the fame or anything."

The Logan Lucky actress added, "I know that's unusual, but it was more so that there was a lot of joy. Things were very big and fun, all the time. So I kinda look back and - wow! - I can't believe all that happened." (sic)

On the work front, the actress recently starred in Under the Bridge series in which Riley plays the role of journalist Godfrey, as she returns to her hometown to look into the real-life murder of a local girl, 14-year-old Reena Virk.

Apart from the actress, true crime drama also starred Lily Gladstone, Chloe Guidry and, Vritika Gupta.