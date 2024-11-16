Paris Hilton launches pet grooming line for furry friends

Paris Hilton has recently launched a pet grooming line.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Hilton introduced the brand, saying, "Just in time for the holidays, I’m beyond excited to introduce my new, iconic pet grooming line!"

"Every pet deserves to feel pampered, which is why we crafted these products with natural ingredients and signature scents," she added.

Hilton went on to say, "There’s something special for every pup to enjoy a one-of-a-kind spa and grooming experience."

The collection includes deodorising sprays for odour control, no rinse shampoos and five signature shampoo scents including, Lavender, Cucumber Melon, Apple Blossom, Bergamot, and Sweet Pea & Vanilla.

Additionally, it also includes fragrance free options for sensitive pets, including paw repair cream, pre-blowout treatment, and silken serum.

As per the outlet, the perfect collection for pet owners is available on Amazon.

Hilton promoted her new brand Instagram page dedicated to her pets.

Introducing the brand, Hilton wrote in the caption, "Spoil your fur babies at the right price this 11/11 Day! Build your wishlist before tomorrow, use the link in my bio!"