Photo: Zendaya, Tom Holland to become Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman 2.0: Report

Zendaya and her boyfriend have been advised against accepting a new Christopher Nolan project.

While fans cannot wait to see the Spider-Man reunite in another movie, a i source pointed out that doing so can result in a fiasco.

They explained that Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s whirlwind romance also ended up in ashes after they starred together on Eyes Wide Shut, a 1999 erotic mystery psychological drama film directed, produced, and co-written by Stanley Kubrick.

The tipster recalled, "They were the only show in town until things went toxic and the wheels fell off their relationship.”

“Working, together and living together in the movie industry is very intense and its not for everyone because it kills people's love...just ask Tom and Nicole,” the source insisted.

Nonetheless, the insider declared that Tom and Zendaya’s future totally depend on the Christopher Nolan, if they accept this untitled project.

"If Nolan is as intense as Kubrick was with Cruise and Kidman on the set of Eyes Wide Shut, they could end up busting up the same way," they concluded.