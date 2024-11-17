Princess Beatrice is ‘torn' as loyalty to Crown gets compromised

Prince Andrew and King Charles’ ongoing disagreement over the Royal Lodge has left Prince Beatrice in a tricky position.



Daughter to Andrew, Beatrice is reportedly worried supporting father would undermine the Crown.

Speaking about Beatrice, Royal expert Jennie Bond says: "You have to feel for Beatrice. She must be so torn between loyalty to the Crown and loyalty to her father. And yes, she could be an effective mediator, if one is needed."

She tells OK!: "What we don’t know is quite how things actually stand between Charles and Andrew. Thus far, despite the obvious tensions over Royal Lodge, the brothers have shared family time together at Windsor and Sandringham."

Ms Bond adds: "It will be interesting to see if he and Sarah are included in the Christmas gathering this year. If they are absent, it will tell us much about the state of their relationship."