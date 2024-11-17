Skye Wheatley, Lachlan Waugh appear loving just days after 'reset break'

Skye Wheatley was spotted sharing an affectionate moment with her partner Lachlan Waugh, just days after announcing their separation.

According to Daily Mail, the pair was seen at Pacific Fair shopping center during the launch of a pop-up store for Skye’s GPA label.

For the occasion, Gold Coast-based influencer was dressed in a blue activewear ensemble before changing into a sporty jersey as she appeared to be all smiles while interacting with the shoppers.

Meanwhile, Lachlan was wearing a white T-shirt and maroon cap as he assisted with Skye during the event, as per the outlet.

In a surprising moment, the couple shared a passionate kiss in the shopping center, seemingly signaling a reverse of their decision to take a break.

Moreover, earlier this week, the mother of two revealed to her followers that she and Lachlan, her partner of six years, were taking a “reset break” to focus on their relationship challenges.

In regards to this, she explained on social media, “Honestly, not much to report. We just have a lil re-set break from time; it’s good.”

Additionally, despite their recent struggles, the couple appeared to be in good spirits during the event.

Furthermore, as per the publication, Skye opened up that counseling has been a key part of addressing their issues amid co-parenting their two children, Forrest and Bear.