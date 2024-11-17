Kylie Jenner leaves everyone speechless with her new look

Kylie Jenner, renowned media personality, businesswoman, and socialite, recently made her fans happy by showing them her new style.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Jenner shared some pictures and short videos showing her new librarian-style look.

The carousel of pictures opens with Jenner’s mirror selfie, while in the second snap, she showed her black bag with a pink Mickey Mouse key chain and her pink lip gloss.

The third slide was a video in which she was captured applying lip gloss to her lips.

However, the post also has a video that features the mother-of-two holding several cute puppies.

In a series of pictures, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics can be seen wearing a black leather skirt and black knee-high boots.

Complementing her look with a trench coat, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had black glasses on with black nail paint and studs in her ears.

She also added a caption under her post that read, "Just a girl."