Prince Harry, Meghan make big decision for Archie, Lilibet after snubbing King Charles on 76th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly made a major decision for their children Archie and Lilibet following the victory of Donald Trump in elections 2024.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that Trump’s election victory has left the California-based royal couple concerned for their kids.

However, Jennie believes that Meghan and Harry are likely to stay in the US, despite Trump's victory.

The royal expert, according to the OK, via GB News, argued that Archie and Lilibet are settled in Montecito and their parents would not want to disrupt their lives.

She said: "My guess, though, is that they will let the dust settle and see how things pan out – they seem very happy in their Californian lifestyle and I’m sure they don’t want to unsettle their children unnecessarily.”

Bond went on saying, “They do now have a bolt hole in Portugal.

“It’s probably much more than a bolt hole – it’s undoubtedly a very beautiful property and was maybe sourced by Eugenie’s husband, Jack.

“So, if things get tricky or uncomfortable in the States, Europe may see a little more of Harry and Meghan and their children."

Jennie Bond’s remarks come just a day after Meghan and Harry did not publicly acknowledge King Charles' 76th birthday, the monarch’s first since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

They have been accused of publicly snubbing King Charles as the monarch celebrated his 76th birthday on Thursday, November 14.