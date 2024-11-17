Jonathan Bailey makes a shocking promise about his future in Netflix's 'Bridgerton'

Johathan Bailey, a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor, recently talked about his return in Bridgerton season 4.

Illuminating the show Late Night with Seth Meyers with his presence, the 36-year-old actor confirmed he will appear as "the charming viscount" in the fourth season of Netflix's show Bridgerton.

Bailey articulated, “Gonna reunite with the family next week.”

Then the host Seth Meyers asked if “the swoon-worthy Regency series” ever feels boring, to which Bailey replied, “No. Well, it changes every year — every two years.”

“What an amazing thing to be a part of. There’s gonna be lots of space for new people to come in, and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great. So I’ll always pop back and say hello,” the Crashing star added, showing his happiness to be a part of the series.

Notably, Bailey's response is similar to what he said regarding Seasons 3 and 4 during his appearance on Good Morning America in August this year.

At that time, he quipped, “I’m gonna be there to support the youngsters as we go.”

For those unversed, in the second season, Bailey’s character fell in love with Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma after starting as enemies and eventually got married, marking the end of their story.

However, Bailey and Ashley have stayed important to the show as they often help other Bridgerton family members who are still looking for love.

It is pertinent to mention that the fourth season is being filmed, which will focus on Benedict (played by Luke Thompson) and his love story with Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), known as the Lady in Silver.

The story is based on Julia Quinn's book An Offer from a Gentleman, the third novel in the Bridgerton series.