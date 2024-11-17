The 'it girls' stun on SNL with wild Thanksgiving sketch

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL), a late-night live sketch comedy show, celebrated this year’s Thanksgiving with “it girls.”

The sketch showed a Thanksgiving dinner with the episode's host, Charli XCX, in the guise of Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham.

It was a big event with a fashion show, and “it girls” walked across the dinner table instead of a runway.

The show also featured Bowen Yang, who appeared as Marc Jacobs, Heidi Gardner as Cher, Ego Nwodim as Naomi Campbell, Chloe Fineman as Julia Fox, Sarah Sherman as Rachel Sennott, Kenan Thompson as Law Roach, Ashley Padilla as Mary Kate, and Jane Wickline as Ashley Olsen.

In the show, Cher took on the responsibilities of cooking, but it quickly became clear that she "should not be trusted" when she poured Sprite into the gravy.

They also told a made-up story about Thanksgiving, saying, “When the Pilgrims arrived in the new world, they were starved alone.”

They went on quipping that “they [Pilgrims] knew nothing of Americans and were feasting on turkey, Celsius and hamachi crudo. Then, the party got so lit that they let everyone in, even the YouTubers and Zach Brown.”

Moreover, Daily Mail reported that Charlie XCX was on SNL to promote her sixth album Brat, as she mentioned in the show, articulating, "You might know me from my album Brat, but don’t worry if you don’t. There is nothing wrong with being straight."

It is significant to mention that to promote her forthcoming album, Charli XCX will start her United Kingdom Arena Tour on November 27, 2024.