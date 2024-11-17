Jessica Simpson's separation with Eric Johnson calls for 'difficult time'

Jessica Simpson is reportedly "heartbroken" with her separation from husband Eric Johnson.

An insider recently spilled to Us Weekly that it has been “an incredibly difficult time” for the mother-of-three.

“[It was] not an easy decision for her,” the source shared Friday.

Another source confirmed that the couple is “living separately right now.”

A third source shared with the outlet that Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45, are “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.”

The pair is “still figuring things out,” the insider finally remarked.

Johnson sparked divorce rumours last week when the retired footballer ditched his wedding ring for a casual stroll with his parents on Tuesday.

The same day, a source told Page Six that he and Simpson were also avoiding attending their kids’ school events together.

“In years past, Jess always attended events at the school either solo or with Eric, never [him] alone. But recently, it’s just been Eric,” the insider told us.

“As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of gossip among the parents.”

While the former San Francisco 49ers tight end only left behind his ring recently, Simpson has been ditching her wedding ring for months in photos posted on her social media.

However, another insider had previously hinted back in February that Jessica's ringless gesture was a common sight when they were fighting.

“When Jessica and Eric are fighting, the ring comes off,” the source told Life & Style, adding that her justification is that “it makes her feel like a fraud wearing her ring if they’re not getting along.”

Simpson and Johnson share daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, as well as son Ace, 11. The now-estranged couple tied the knot in July 2014.

The fashion designer was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006.