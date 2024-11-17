Robin Roberts reflects on difficult public decision of cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts reflected on the decision to go public with her breast cancer diagnosis.

In 2007, Robin shared the news on Good Morning America, leaving everyone in shock.

Now, during her conversation with Poynter Institute, Robin talked about her decision to go public with her health struggles.

She said, “Oh my gosh. It wasn't an easy decision. It was my mama who said 'Make your mess your message.'”

“And to know that I was very fortunate that I was gonna be receiving quality healthcare, that I was not gonna lose my job…and a lot of people can't say that when they go through a health journey,” she added with tears in her eyes.

“And so to be their voice…in fact, I was at the Riverwalk today. And a woman named Angela came up to me and hugged me and she said that she had gone through cancer right after I did. She said, 'If Robin can do it, I can do it,'” Robin continued.

She said, “Knowing that I was making my mess my message and I was getting the message out about how you live with cancer and how you become a thriver, not just a survivor…it's moments like that when I realise, as difficult as it was, it was the right decision and I'm grateful.”

It is worth mentioning that the ABC News anchor was awarded with the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement at their annual Bowtie Ball.