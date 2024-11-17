 
John David Washington shockingly reveals 'huge phobia' of his life

John David Washington has confessed that working in the action-thrill movie 'Tenet' helped him to be more comfortable with his phobia

Web Desk
November 17, 2024

The Amercian actor and professional football player, John David Washington, has acrophobia, an extreme fear of height.

In an interview with Elle, Washington candidly shared about how he conqured his huge fear.

The BlacKkKlansman actor began by saying, "I've got to do it, and I think I have the courage to do it now."

At the time, he revealed his fear and said, "I had a huge phobia of heights, but since I filmed Tenet, I've gotten more comfortable with it."

Moreover, Washington reflected upon his action-thrill movie, Tenet, helped him to get over his acrophobia and told the publication, “I've also been in the season these last four-plus years of just conquering my fears.”

“When I'm filming, I don't have as much fear of trying stuff because I believe in the art. But in my real life, I guess I'm way too sensitive and precious. 

"So I'm trying to apply some of the fearlessness I have attacking a role to everyday life," he added.

Before concluding, The Piano Lesson actor shared his one habit that he wanted to change and he elaborated, "Denial. Communication can be way better, I can be reckless at times in the pursuit of what I'm trying to do - but at 40, I need to learn how to balance it better."

