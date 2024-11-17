 
Ridley Scott drops a bombshell about 'Gladiator 3'

Ridley Scott teases the next epic chapter in the 'Gladiator' franchise while 'Gladiator 2' garners praise from critics

News Desk
November 17, 2024

Ridley Scott drops a bombshell about 'Gladiator 3'

Ridley Scott, a renowned film director who is famous for directing science fiction, crime, and historical drama movies, recently talked about the possibility of Gladiator 3.  

While giving an interview to The Time, the director of Gladiator 1 and 2 spilled the beans on the making of Gladiator 3.

He revealed, “I've written 12 pages,” and went on to admit that he has even started drawing his storyboards.

Moreover, the second part of the movie, which stars Danzel Washington and Paul Mescal, has received praise from critics.

Declaring the movie “watchable and spectacular,” Daily Mail reports that the critics spoke highly of Washinton’s performance, saying that he “stole the entire” show. 

The 69-year-old actor plays the role of ambitious and clever Mecrinus in the movie and is being praised for his “pure camp line delivery” with his “palpably revelling” while depicting “the smug, self-satisfied schemer.”

On the other hand, Mescal, who is the main character in the action-filled movie, plays the role of a Roman Empire heir who becomes a Gladiator. 

It is pertinent to mention that Gladiator 2 was released on November 15, 2024, and is expected to rake in between $80 and $90 million.

