Jordon Fisher opens up about working on a Hallmark holiday movie

Jordon Fisher, a renowned actor, dancer, and singer, recently got candid and shared his experience of working on his first Hallmark movie.

While having a conversation with People magazine at Bloomingdale’s Wicked Good Window Unveiling in New York City, the 30-year-old Fisher expressed his feelings about his film titled The 5-Year Christmas Party.

Dancing with the Stars alum said, “[The 5-Year Christmas Party] just was, I think, kind of a dream scenario as a working actor, and also a father and a family man.”

Calling to mind the shooting days, the Teen Beach actor admitted that he “had a lot of fun” while filming.

Fisher also noted that despite being a “fast-paced” movie, ‘none of the days” felt “stressful” on the set.

Moreover, taking into account his family’s appearance in the movie, he quipped, “I got to bring my family with me. And I literally got to block a scene holding my son [Riley William Fisher], and let him run off and play with mom while I was working.”

Fisher also went on to share by saying, “You know I’ve heard [tales] from a handful of friends, colleagues that had worked on these Hallmark movies, and they’re like, ‘Dude, you are going to love it.’ It’s so laid back.”

He remarked that “everyone is lovely and happy to be there” and showcased his excitement for being a part of a Hallmark movie, adding, “I got to be a part of that this year, and I loved it."

“I loved every bit of it. I would do it again, time and time again,” Fisher concluded by saying.

For those unversed, the upcoming movie The 5-Year Christmas Party, which also has Katie Findlay, is about two theatre school rivals.

As per the official synopsis, every holiday season, they meet again while working at a Chicago catering company’s Christmas parties.

It is pertinent to mention that The 5-Year Christmas Party is set to premiere on Hallmark Channel on November 17, 2024.