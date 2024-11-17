Photo: Jonathan Bailey teases new characters for 'Bridgerton' season 4

Jonathan Bailey spilled the beans on his plans to return to the blockbuster English regency series, Bridgerton.

During his latest appearance on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers, the acting sensation, who has made it to Sexiest Man Alive reader’s choice, weighed in on the fourth installment of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

“What an amazing thing to be a part of,” he began.

The 26-year-old continued, “There’s gonna be lots of space for new people to come in, and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great.”

“So I’ll always pop back and say hello,” Jonathan said and confirmed his return to the series.

In a previous chat on Good Morning America, Jonathan also gushed about the “swoon-worthy” show noting, "The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there's so many different ways you can fall in love as humans and that's what this show will explore.”

“Obviously being the older brother, I'm going to be there to support the youngsters as we go," he continued.

Praising Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, as the new central character, Jonathan shared at the time, "He's the beating heart of the family. Luke Thompson is going to be stunning."