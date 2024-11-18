Bobby Flay shares special wish about Jennifer Lopez

Bobby Flay is a world-renowned cook who says he wants to cook with Jennifer Lopez.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the Emmy winner says, “I think it’d be fun to cook for Jennifer Lopez,” adding, “I love her energy. I think it would be really fun.”

When asked what he would cook for her, Bobby says, “I don’t know what she wants to eat or what her food aversions might be. I’d have to ask her.”

He continues, “If you’re coming to my house, I’ll say to you, ‘Are there things that you like and things that you don’t like?’"

"Because I never want to make a mushroom pasta and you’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t stand mushrooms.’”

In other news, sources say Jennifer is focusing on her career instead of finding a new partner, as reports suggest.

“Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again,” the bird chirped to Daily Mail.



“But the one person she has to gis theive time to right now is herself. If something presents itself, then obviously life and love find a way, but she isn't looking to get into any new relationships," they spilled.

The source noted, “She is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself. She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again.”

“She likes being in a relationship almost immediately after one ends, but right now she is trying something new and seeing if that works out for her better,'" the insider added.

