 
Geo News

Bobby Flay shares special wish about Jennifer Lopez

Bobby Flay says cooking with Jennifer Lopez would be fun

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Bobby Flay shares special wish about Jennifer Lopez
Bobby Flay shares special wish about Jennifer Lopez

Bobby Flay is a world-renowned cook who says he wants to cook with Jennifer Lopez.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the Emmy winner says, “I think it’d be fun to cook for Jennifer Lopez,” adding, “I love her energy. I think it would be really fun.”

When asked what he would cook for her, Bobby says, “I don’t know what she wants to eat or what her food aversions might be. I’d have to ask her.”

He continues, “If you’re coming to my house, I’ll say to you, ‘Are there things that you like and things that you don’t like?’"

"Because I never want to make a mushroom pasta and you’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t stand mushrooms.’”

In other news, sources say Jennifer is focusing on her career instead of finding a new partner, as reports suggest.

“Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again,” the bird chirped to Daily Mail.

“But the one person she has to gis theive time to right now is herself. If something presents itself, then obviously life and love find a way, but she isn't looking to get into any new relationships," they spilled.

The source noted, “She is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself. She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again.”

“She likes being in a relationship almost immediately after one ends, but right now she is trying something new and seeing if that works out for her better,'" the insider added.

Inside Kim Kardashian's deep conversations with Menendez brothers
Inside Kim Kardashian's deep conversations with Menendez brothers
Coleen Rooney unveils 'secret code' to stay connected with her sons
Coleen Rooney unveils 'secret code' to stay connected with her sons
Princess Beatrice faces loyalty test amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Princess Beatrice faces loyalty test amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Ariana Grande experienced gravity pull towards Ethan Slater: Report
Ariana Grande experienced gravity pull towards Ethan Slater: Report
Mariah Carey opens up about not becoming the 'Queen of Christmas'
Mariah Carey opens up about not becoming the 'Queen of Christmas'
Ethan Slater played three roles in 'Wicked' audition tape
Ethan Slater played three roles in 'Wicked' audition tape
Chris Evans gets honest about his dream project: 'Want to sing'
Chris Evans gets honest about his dream project: 'Want to sing'
Expert decodes Meghan Markle's ‘bold message' to Royal family during key event video
Expert decodes Meghan Markle's ‘bold message' to Royal family during key event