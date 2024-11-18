Prince William takes tips from Prince Harry in trying to ‘be different'

Prince William is seemingly learning from younger brother, Prince Harry, in attempts to modernise monarchy.



The Prince of Wales has changed approach as to how the system works as he opts for a more empathetic approach, like younger brother Harry.

Speaking to Sun royal editor Matt Wilkinson, Ms Katie Nicholl said: "One person who’s probably sitting there thinking 'this is what I’ve been saying all along' is the Duke of Sussex.

"Let’s be more open, let’s show more empathy, let’s do things a little bit differently."

Ms Nicholl continued: "One of the reasons Harry felt he needed to leave was because he didn’t feel he could bend the institution the way he wanted to do things.

"I think we have seen the royals take a leaf out of his book."

Nicholl then notes that William cannot ‘ever going to become too California.’

"They’re not going to allow that to happen, that’s not them.

"It’s one thing opening up, it’s one thing seeing the King give a big hug to someone rather than just shake their hand..."