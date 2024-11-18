 
Princess Diana ex-lover spills how he turned into ‘most hated man'

Princess Diana sat in for a tell-all panorama interview in 1995

November 18, 2024

Princess Diana’s ex-lover, James Hewitt, blames famous journalist Martin Bashir for ruining her romance with the Royal.

Hewitt, who is a former cavalry officer in the. British army, reveals the BBC journalist tricked Diana into confessing her extramarital affair with him in 1995 Panorama interview.

He told The Sun on Sunday: “I think the chap needs to seriously search his conscience. To do it by deception is unforgivable and there is very little road back from that.

“I don’t know him personally, but I think any underhandedness — and particularly if it’s taking advantage of someone’s weakness and being a toad — is wrong. It did affect me and it had a huge effect.”

Hewitt said: “I hope people realise that the whole of the programme should be seen for what it was — and that was to deceive somebody into saying things and doing things that they may not necessarily have been willing to say had all the facts been known.

