Charli XCX under fire for using auto-tune in ‘SNL' performance

Charli XCX performed her hit song '360' while hosting the weekend show on November 17

November 18, 2024

Charli XCX under fire for using auto-tune in 'SNL' performance

Charli XCX is facing backlash for using auto-tune during her musical performance on Saturday Night Live.

For those unversed, the 32-year-old pop star hosted NBC’s long-running sketch show on November 17 and performed her hit song 360.

However, viewers were not pleased with Charli’s vocals and rushed to the comments section under SNL’s YouTube to express their opinion on the Apple songstress’ performance.

One of the internet users wrote, "This is definitely not a song for the SNL stage."

"Vocals that suck is not a song style," commented another one.

A third one said, "The most talented and musically credible thing on the stage was the Lou Reed t-shirt. It's okay, though. There are talentless hacks to whom I enjoy listening, as well. There's nothing wrong with it. Just don't elevate it to something it isn't."

"If you're pitchy it very quickly goes to s--- lol!" wrote the fourth one.

In June, Charli confessed that she always uses auto-tune to supplement her singing.

"All the time, like, I never am not singing with Auto-Tune. Unless I'm, like, doing karaoke, which I actively don't do for this reason," revealed the Grammy-nominated singer on Tape Notes Podcast.

