Prince George to be isolated from Princess Charlotte

Prince George’s isolation, starting from next year has been set into motion, and according to reports, it will see him traveling alone.

News about this has been shared by former royal pilot Graham Laurie.

He weighed in on everything, in one of his interviews on the HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

There, the pilot responsible for whisking around the future King of England admitted that Prince George will be following suit, with a royal rule in one year’s time.

While recounting all that went into separating the heir, from the age of 12, on family trips, Mr Graham said, “The ones I did [holiday flights] mainly were the ones when the Wales' went to the Mediterranean.”

“But interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until when Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty.”

But “Nowadays, for instance, the King can't fly with the Prince of Wales,” for instance.

While explaining how that all went down Mr Graham added, “So, what we did in the end, when William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 or the Andover out with the other three on.”

“Up until then, they probably thought it will be too much for him travelling on his own. But nevertheless, that's what they did.”

And while he did note, “I know the King is trying to cut down cost and is aware of travel, but I think the safety side is still paramount," Mr Graham concluded by saying.