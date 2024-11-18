Australian lawmaker who heckled King Charles lands in trouble

November 18, 2024
Australian lawmaker Lidia Thorpe, who heckled King Charles during the monarch’s visit to the parliament, has seemingly landed in trouble.
According to a report by AFP, the Indigenous lawmaker was censured by Australia´s parliament Monday for heckling King Charles.
The Senate passed censure with 46 votes in favour and 12 against.
During the monarch’s visit to parliament, Lidia Thorpe screamed: "This is not your land, you are not my king."
The censure motion condemned Thorpe´s actions as "disruptive and disrespectful".
It also said the Senate no longer regarded it "appropriate" for Thorpe to be a member of any delegation "during the life of this parliament".
King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Australia and Samoa last month.
They completed their nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa, which marked the King's first visit to a Commonwealth Realm as Head of State since his Accession in 2022, as well as his first Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting as Head of the Commonwealth.