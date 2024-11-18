Elizabeth Olsen reveals unexpected truth about her Marvel comeback

Elizabeth Olsen, who stepped into the world of acting at four with her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, recently expressed her thoughts about the return to Marvel.

Olsen attended Vulture Festival on Saturday, November 17, and shared that she does not go back to Marvel just to do it and sees her role in the big franchise as giving her “some feeling of insurance” so she can play smaller, riskier jobs.

The 35-year-old Marvel star articulated, “I’d never really had the mentality of ‘one for them, one for me.’”

“Marvel has been such a consistent thing I’ve been able to return to and has created — what’s the word? — some feeling of insurance in my life that has given me freedom to choose other jobs. So I haven’t felt like, ‘And then I’ll do this to do this,’” she explained.

The Godzilla star went on to acknowledge that going back to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or WandaVision “always felt like a choice.”

“Every time, it’s character-driven. It’s always like, ‘We have this idea, and that’s why we want you to come back.’ It’s not like, ‘Just throw her in something,’” Olsen mentioned.

Moreover, she noted that big movies and indie films work together as blockbuster movies bring in money so small theatres can “pay the rent” and show indie films.

For the unversed, playing the role of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel movies has opened up new opportunities in Olsen's career.

It is pertinent to mention that the Emmy-nominated actress recently appeared in the sci-fi thriller The Assessment.

The movie premiered at TIFF in September this year and was later picked up by Prime Video for release outside Germany.