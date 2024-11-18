Prince Harry sparks reactions as duke flies out of US after Donald Trump victory

Prince Harry has sparked reactions as he flew out of US for the first time after victory of Doland Trump in elections 2024.

Archie and Lilibet doting father headed to Canada alone and gave a surprise interview on TV, while his wife Meghan Markle remains in California with their children.

Harry’s visit to Vancouver came as he prepares for his next Invictus Games to be held in the Canadian city in February 2025.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 released photos of Prince Harry on its official X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “We were thrilled to have #InvictusGames competitor Wen Nie, joined by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founding Patron of the @WeAreInvictus, take part in a jersey handover ceremony at the Grey Cup.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Yes sir. I’m happy to see family out simpering the invictus games. You’re a great man Harry.”

Another said, “I can't wait for Invictus Games Vancouver and Whistler.”

“Cannot wait for February 2025 to come!! Happy to see Prince Harry promoting, at the Grey Cup, the upcoming IG25 to take place in Vancouver & Whistler next February!!!,” the third reacted.

This is Prince Harry’s first foreign trip after Donald Trump won US elections, held on November 5.