Inside Windsor castle burglary near Prince William, Kate Middleton

An intruder made his way into the Windsor estate, all while Prince William and Kate Middleton slept, alongside their three young kids.

This experience has been reported by Hello magazine, and according to their findings, the whole situation unfolded near Adelaide Cottage, which is mere minutes from where everything happened.

The two intruders that raided the royal residence did so in the dead of night, and even gained access to Shaw Farm during their attempts.

They wound up taking a pick-up truck, a quad bike, and left a lot of destruction in their wake, during the burglary.

Their preferred exit point also happened to be the same that the Windsor kids prefer on the daily.

It is pertinent to mention that while alarms did ring, the true extent of the raid was only realized once the gate was smashed through.

As of right now, concerns are mounting about the risks associated with two heirs to the British throne residing where yet another raid happened.

Prior to this armed officers were removed from the public entrances as well.