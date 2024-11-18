Nicole Kidman reflects on life’s heaviest questions after heartbreaking losses

Nicole Kidman, who is considered one of the highest-paid actresses since the late 1990s, recently opened up about alarming thoughts about her own morality.

Kidman recently participated in a cover shoot for the 2024 edition of British GQ’s Men of the Year, where she talked about how her view of life has changed in her 50s.

The 57-year-old star quipped, “Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you. And loss of parents and raising children and marriage and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human. I'm in all of those places. So life is, whew.”

The Big Little Lies star admitted that “it's definitely a journey,” and when you grow older, “it hits you– it's a wake-up at 3am crying and gasping kind of thing. If you're in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I'm in it. Fully in it.”

Talking about morality again, Kidman articulated that losing her parents and bringing her children up has changed her perspective of life, and she feels emotions more strongly now as she is “in tune with her feelings.”

“There's the mortality aspect of life which, when you start to deal with that, it's very heavy. When you're raising children you're like, ‘I gotta stay here. I wanna see all of this,’” she remarked, reflecting on the heaviness of this particular aspect.

“It's devastating and beautiful and extraordinary,” the Eyes Wide Shut actress concluded by saying.

Notably, Kidman’s views on mortality came after the deaths of both of her parents, as her father, Antony, died in 2014 at the age of 75 from a suspected heart attack.

On the other hand, her mother, Janelle, passed away this September this year at 84, just a week after Nicole recorded her GQ interview.

Moreover, she is blessed with daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 14, whom she shares with her husband, Keith Urban.

It is pertinent to mention that Kidman also has two adopted children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, whom she married in 1999 and got separated in 2001.