'Annoying' Amanda Holden turns Chris Hughes' 'life upside down'

Amanda Holden has just been declared as “annoying.”

In her latest appearance on the Heart Radio show, Holden had a conversation with the co-host, JK, revealing that, it is in fact, her husband, Chris Hughes, who calls her that.

While the veteran Britain’s Got Talent judge explained how she had taken away her 12-year-old daughter’s mobile phone because it is the “only thing that makes her behaviour better.”

"So, I took the phone and I hid it and I absolutely could not remember where I'd hit it and I was actually thinking, oh my gosh this is it, I'm starting to go downhill already,” Holden mentioned.

The 53-year-old media personality, who was away for work that time, continued, "All I was doing was getting calls from my husband and my daughter, who's off school. Chris was saying 'look, I get the punishment but you've turned my life upside down.’"

"Hollie was breaking her heart, apparently I was called everything under the sun, but she denies it. And then she said 'well, you want to know what, daddy actually said that you were annoying,’” Holden revealed further on.

For the unversed, the actress Amanda Holden and the record producer, Chris Hughes tied the knot on December 10, 2008 in Somerset on December 10, 2008. They now have two daughters, Hollie and 18-year-old Lexi.