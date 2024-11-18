Hailey Bieber slays in her new post-baby look

Hailey Bieber, a renowned model, socialite, and wife of pop music sensation Justin Bieber, recently wowed her fans following her son’s birth.

Haily, the mother of almost 3-month-old son Jack Blues, recently illuminated Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour with her presence at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Joined by her husband, son, and friend Kendall Jenner for the concert, the model for Ralph Lauren opted for a chic cropped jacket and lace top, pairing it with a pair of blue jeans.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was seen wearing a leather outfit while sitting next to Hailey.

Moreover, the new mom took to her Instagram and shared photos from her night out.

She posted a mirror selfie showing her concert style, while another snap featured her friends Justine Skye and Devon Carlson.

In the third picture, Haily can be seen holding a cinnamon roll and added a caption that read, “One thing about me is I’m gonna find a cinnamon roll.”

She also uploaded a clip of Carpenter onstage, which she captioned, “Very short n very sweet @sabrinacarpenter.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jenner also complimented Carpenter, scribbling, “a doll @sabrinacarpenter” as she shared short videos from that night on her Instagram Stories.