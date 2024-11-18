 
'Illustrious' Quincy Jones receives honorary posthumous accolade

Quincy Jones passed away on November 3, 2024 at the age of 91

November 18, 2024

Quincy Jones’ memory was just honoured!

The legendary music icon received a posthumous tribute two weeks after he passed away die to pancreatic cancer, on November 3, at the age of 91.

Jones was the recipient of the special Oscar statuettes at the Governors Awards on Sunday, for this year.

On behalf of the legendary music producer, Jamie Foxx accepted the accolade and remembered the seven-time Oscar-Award nominated star, delivering a sentimental speech for his longtime "inspiration” and "illustrious" friend.

“Tonight, we pay tribute to him for the creativity and the brilliance he brought to cinema,” the 56-year-old stated, reminiscing how Jones assisted him to prepare for his own Academy Award winning depiction of Ray Charles in the 2004 film, Ray.

Also expressing his gratitude to the late composer for his active support work for people with Down syndrome, referencing his own, now-late sister, DeOndra Dixon, who suffered from the same condition, Foxx mentioned, "She inspired the foundation's highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. She was its first recipient. And for that, I'm forever grateful.”

"The impact he has will never be forgotten. Quincy, thank you for giving the world music. Thank you for giving the world light. Thank you for giving the world an example of what a great human being is supposed to be like," Jamie Foxx concluded.

