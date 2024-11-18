 
Auli'i Cravalho takes on career outside of 'Moana': 'I love this'

Auli'i Cravalho has taken her acting skills to the stage of Broadway and its not her renowned Disney role

November 18, 2024

Auli'i Cravalho just displayed her talent outside of the Disney world!

Apart from the popularity she gained back in 2016 when she voiced the title character of the outlet’s animated film, Moana, Cravalho showcases her talent on the stage of Broadway too, before she reprises her role of the Disney princess for the animated hit’s sequel.

Cravalho portrays the character of Sally Bowles in the revival of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, performing eight shows a week, as per PEOPLE magazine.

Explaining how it’s a role that the 23-year-old actress has never done before and how it also brought a sense of accomplishment, career-wise, for her, Cravalho told the outlet:

"I'm always looking to challenge myself, and I've been really looking for a role that I can sink my teeth into. It's part of the reason I buzzed my head a few months ago; because I wanted to play people different from me.”

She continued, “So when I first auditioned for Sally, I bought an Elmer's glue stick [and] blocked out my brows. And I remember being like, 'Okay, I'm really out of my comfort zone, but if I'm scared, I know I'm heading in the right direction."

Further mentioning how portraying Sally Bowles gave Auli'i Cravalho just the confidence boost she needed, the Moana star noted, "I love that I get to lose my mind every night with Sally, it's so fun. I love this material. I'm never bored, because Sally plays so many different people. She's the manic pixie dream girl.”

