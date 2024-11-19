Cher admits she lied about her age to Sonny Bono early in their relationship

Cher has opened up about her past relationship with Sonny Bono.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Cher discussed the 11-year age gap between her and her late ex-husband.

"He was kind of childish. He got to be real with me because I didn't expect anything. I didn't want money, I didn't think about anything, you know. And all these other women that were his age, they wanted him to be a grown up," Cher said.

Cher was 16 and Sonny was 27 when they first met. The iconic singer recalled that Sonny didn't find her attractive initially, but their relationship blossomed eventually.

"I mean, everybody disappeared and it was just the two of us. But he didn't like me. It wasn't love at first sight, it was something. I never felt it before," Cher recalled their time together.

They tied the knot in 1964 and had one child together, Chaz, before divorcing in 1975.

Moreover, she recalled the time when she needed a place to stay, saying, "He said, 'You know, you can come and stay with me.' And I was like, 'OK.' And he went, 'No, no. I don't find you particularly attractive.' So I was upset and happy at the same time."

Additionally, Cher also revealed that she lied to Sonny about her real age, due to which age gap didn't complicate their relationship.

"I lied to him a few times. I told him I was 18 and then someone said, 'You know, I don't think she's 18.' So I said, 'Okay, I'm not 18 but next month is my birthday' — which was true — 'and I'm going to be 18.' And then I was 17. And my mom told him she was gonna put him in jail," Cher said.

It is worth mentioning that this comes ahead of Cher's upcoming memoir Cher: The Memoir, where she has discussed her past and present relationship.