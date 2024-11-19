Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to keep their marriage like ‘sole traders'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shift in body language has decoded a lot about their potential.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who took pride in twinning body language, are now opting for a ‘sole trader’ method.

Expert Judi James explains, "Harry and Meghan's relationship seems to have evolved from a totally twinned one, where their body language was confined to appearances as a matching, complimentary and very royal-looking double act, to one that resembles the shape of a letter Y; joined and twinned at the base but also separating into two individuals moving into two rather separate professional directions.

She tells Mirror, “The newly 'sole trader' body language performances need to be interspersed with appearances that describe and emphasize the base of the 'Y'. Theirs has always been laid out as a love story with a romantic core and seeing them alone still tends to create a look of a lost limb, thanks to their previously constant love of touch, tie-signs and other PDAs to provide a touching narrative that the world enjoys.”