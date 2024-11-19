Lindsay Lohan turns heads with glam at 'Our Little Secret' premiere

Lindsay Lohan grabbed attention on Monday night as she graced the red carpet for the New York City premiere of her latest Netflix film, Our Little Secret.

The 38-year-old actress wowed in a sleek black gown featuring a sheer, pleated skirt and black platform heels which revealed her red pedicure.

According to Daily Mail, Lohan’s look was a full face of glamorous makeup with peach-toned eyeshadow, blush and glossy lip.

Meanwhile, her ginger-toned locks, styled with blonde highlights, cascaded in soft waves over her shoulders.

Moreover, accompanying Lohan was her husband of two years, financier Bader Shammas, who complimented her appearance in a dark tailored suit with a black mock-neck sweater.

As per the publication, the couple, who welcomed their son Luai in July 2023, looked every bit the power pair on the red carpet.

Following her appearance, fans took to social media to applaud the actress, while noting her glowing transformation following years of personal challenges.

Many users remarked on her “youthful look” with comparisons to her earlier years sparking discussions about her evolution in the spotlight, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, there was also Kristin Chenoweth in attendance, who made a bold statement in a monochrome red outfit featuring a PVC corset and cargo trousers.

Additionally, the screening, held at The Paris Theatre, marked a glamorous evening for the cast and crew of Our Little Secret.