Hugh Grant shares wild truth about parenting

Hugh Grant, a celebrated actor who stared in movies like Wonka and Notting Hill, recently made a “hilarious” confession about being an older dad.

Grant appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his movie Heretic, where he was enquired about his life with five kids, aged 6 to 13.

Talking to Clarkson, who has two kids, the 64-year-old father acknowledged that he likes “some playful roughhousing” but has a “limit.”

With his famous dry humour, Grant quipped, "I love a bit of that. I mean, there's a lot to dread 'cause I'm old, and it's noisy, and it's unbearable.”

The Gentleman star admitted that he does “a lot of hiding in the loo” and does “a lot of sleeping in there now... There's a lock, but they've pretty much broken it now."

Moving forward, Grant told Clarkson he loves his kids and being a dad even though his age affects his patience.

"It is nice. I'm going home tonight, and you know, let's face it, the bit where they jump in your arms… the 6-year-old, you know, she calls it her chimpanzee hug. I quite like that,” Grant added, his face glowing with affection.

"I've made myself cry," he concluded by confessing with a touch of humour.

It is significant to mention that Grant is blessed with five children, and the oldest two—a daughter, Tabitha, 13, and a son, Felix, 11,—he shares with his ex, Tinglan Hong.

While he welcomed three more kids with his wife Anna Eberstein, namely a son, John 12, and two daughters, Lulu and Blue, who are 8 and 6, respectively.