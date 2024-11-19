Photo: Nicole Kidman makes shock admission about stripping in 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman is breaking stereotypes with her performance in new movie.

For those unversed, the former wife of Tom Cruise stars in the new erotic thriller, Babygirl.

In the latest confessional with GQ Magazine, she spilled candid details about the upcoming movie.

“I’m in the whole film [in Babygirl],” Nicole said of the flick.

She went on to explain that every scene of the money revolves around her battling her inner beast.

“There are so many close-ups. It’s a full stripping of me,” she remarked before moving to a new topic.

During the same chat, the 57-year-old actress revealed her husband Keith Urban's reaction to the Netflix series, The Perfect Couple.

For those unversed, the hit series is a mystery drama, based on The New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand's novel under the same name.

Nicole claimed that the show is “binge-worthy because it's just like, you go, ‘Okay, next, next, next, next.’”

She also revealed Urban's reaction when they watched it together.

“I watched it with my husband,” she began.

Nicole recalled, “He's like,’ Okay, let me see the next one. Let me see the next one.’ That's when I know it's good when he says that.”