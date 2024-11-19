Prince Harry, Meghan Markle solo appearances: Expert makes shocking analysis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest solo appearances have put their relationship under the scrutiny again, prompting Royal experts to make analysis about their marriage.



Recently, the Duke of Sussex was spotted beaming with happiness at the Grey Cup in Canada, while Meghan spent time some solo time in Los Angeles, supporting entrepreneur Kadi Lee's haircare line launch for Highbrow Hippie.

Analyzing their solo appearances, body language expert Judi James noted that despite spending increasing amounts of time apart, Harry and Meghan exude happiness, confidence, and comfort.

Speaking with The Mirror, James noted that both Harry and Meghan appear content, indicating a healthy balance between their individual pursuits and relationship.

She said, "Meghan's body language looks relaxed back to her days as an actress and celebrity. Posing with her friends she performs a 'shoulder-climb' pose, clinging to her friend and tilting her head against hers with a warm, bonding smile. She also looks happy mingling in the group at what looks like a party.”

The expert continued: "Harry's body language in Canada shows him in his element: relaxed, excited, cheerful and apparently adoring the approval of the large crowd. Gazing up at the crowd in the stadium signals a happy desire to bask in their attention and to register his own popularity.

“His thumbs-up signal is an informal gesture to register mutual liking and to show 'all is good'. When Harry sits to be interviewed, he uses a partial splay to register power and confidence, placing one hand on his hip and extending his elbow outwards."