'Interstellar' star Wes Bentley spills beans on his role in 'Yellowstone'

Wes Bentley, a renowned actor who showcased his acting skills in movies like Interstellar, The Hunger Games, and Impossible—Fallout, recently shared how Yellowstone affected his life.

While having a conversation with Fox News Digital before the premiere of the second part of Yellowstone season 5, Bentley opened up about the challenges his character brought.

The 46-year-old star, who has been playing Jamie Dutton in the series for the last five years, said, "I love challenges, and, as an actor, I've had great challenges in my career, but I've never had one like this. And every scene that Taylor [Sheridan] wrote was some cathartic, emotional, you know, challenge."

"And I find it really rewarding to get to work on things that are difficult to achieve, and I hope I did it pretty good," the Ghost Rider star added.

Bently emphasised he does not "really identify" with the traits of his character, even though it has changed his “real life.”

He went on to offer additional insight, saying, "That's been the most rewarding and challenging because Jamie is a character I don't really identify well with at all and have a hard time living with, you know.”

“He's got a lot of baggage, a lot of heavy things to carry the load with. And so it's been a real challenge in my real life, but not one to complain about," Bentley noted.

It is noteworthy to mention that this is not the first time the star of American Horror Story expressed his feelings; last year, he told the New York Times that depicting the “most hated person” on the popular show was “demanding.”